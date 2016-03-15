Jamill’s Story

Jamill

Age 4

Sickle Cell Disease

Jamill was born with sickle beta thalassemia disease, which is a subtype of sick cell disease. He has experienced some of the most severe symptoms of sickle cell, including pain crises and high fevers, but no matter what, St. Jude has always been right beside him.

Jamil is one of more than 750 patients in the sickle cell program at St. Jude. His treatment has included daily penicillin, hospitalization for pain crises, and more. Jamil now comes to St. Jude every three months for routine checkups.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: