David’s Story

7 Years Old

Blood Cancer

David suffered from acute lymphoblastic leukemia, which is the most common form of childhood cancer. After a fainting spell one Christmas, David was rushed to the local emergency room and the very next day went to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. After tests came back positive for blood cancer, he began immediate treatment.

His mother says “I don’t know where our family would be without St. Jude. The staff has been wonderful and completely understanding.” Now, David’s cancer is in remission, and he comes to St. Jude once a month for chemotherapy. David loves to spend his time riding his bike and playing video games.

