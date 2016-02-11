Radio One Honors Public Servants At NAACP Image Awards [VIDEO]

Public servants from around the gathered at the 2016 NAACP Image Awards to be honored for the work they do in their local communities.

Awardees were nominated and voted in by their peers. Each winner was awarded $1000, two tickets to the 2016 NAACP Image Award, and hotel accommodations!

Receiving several hundred nominations and countless votes after a national radio and digital campaign, Radio One proudly announced and awarded fifteen people representing each of its major radio markets.