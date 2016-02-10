Melissa’s “Encourage Me Moment” God Sees – YOU!

Although others may not see what you do… God sees what you do in his name. God sees YOU!

Study Matthew 6:1-6 and listen to this “Encourage Me Moment”

[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”UuvJcnrajRVy” player=”76jswDU9JxRL”]

Check out some of our past Encourage Me Moments

Follow @thelightnc

Text “LIGHT” To 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE The Light On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: