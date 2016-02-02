Melissa’s “Encourage Me Moment” … He Gives Strength For Fear

0 reads Leave a comment
Join me weekdays for an encouraging word with my “Encourage Me Moments.” Check out today’s Moment:
Be encouraged through what you do that God will give you what you need, what you may lack to fulfill his purpose and give us victory. 🙂
Listen to more….
[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”uZ6tIFTBJduf” player=”76jswDU9JxRL”]
Check out some of our past Encourage Me Moments
Crystal Lewis: Beauty for Ashes
Text “LIGHT” To 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply
LIKE The Light On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!
Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – add yours