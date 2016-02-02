CLOSE
Melissa’s “Encourage Me Moment” … He Gives Strength For Fear

Join me weekdays for an encouraging word with my “Encourage Me Moments.”   Check out today’s Moment:

Be encouraged through what you do that God will give you what you need, what you may lack to fulfill his purpose and give us victory.  🙂

Listen to more….

[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”uZ6tIFTBJduf” player=”76jswDU9JxRL”]

 

Check out some of our past Encourage Me Moments

Crystal Lewis:  Beauty for Ashes

 

 

 

