Cam Newton knows why so many people hate him – he’s Black.

In a press conference, Newton finally stated what African-American have already known some people hate him because he’s black.

“I’m an African-American quarterback that may scare a lot of people because they haven’t seen nothing that they can compare me to,” said Newton, according to an article in the Charlotte Observer.

Despite a near perfect season, Newton has come under fire from critics. There was the Tennessee mom who penned a letter complaining about Newton’s dabbing after a touchdown. Let’s not forget the Seattle fan who penned a letter calling Newton classless for grabbing a Seahawks’ 12th man flag and tossing it after the Panthers defeated the Seahawks. He’s also come under fire for having a child out-of-wedlock (Really? In 2016!).

However, fans aren’t the only ones to blame. The media deserves it’s share of criticism as well. How many letters do media outlets receive regarding public officials and celebrities go ignored or at most get published in the opinion section? Yet, a letter criticizing Newton’s behavior are propelled into news stories that go viral. Turning these letters into news stories lends credibility that these letter-writers don’t deserve.

“Whether you win, lose or draw, people are going to talk,” Newton said in the Observer article. “But people are going to judge and have their own opinion on certain things that I don’t have control over nor does anybody else.”

Thankfully, Newton gives people plenty to talk about and this time he had the courage to call a spade, a spade.

Real Talk From Cam Newton On Being A Black NFL Quarterback was originally published on my927charlotte.com