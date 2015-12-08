CLOSE
The Walls Group On What The Holidays Are Like With Their Very Large Family [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Walls Group is in studio hanging out with the morning show family! They talk about the how they spend the holidays together and the importance of giving out quality gifts- and who is the best and worst at it.

Plus, they reveal whether they sing all day together! Click on the audio player to hear the inspiring discussion with “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” in this exclusive interview

The Walls Group On What The Holidays Are Like With Their Very Large Family [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com

