Nickelodeon Star Cries Out To God After Struggling With Suicidal Thoughts

Hollywood can chew you up and spit you out if you are not careful! Nickelodeon’s All That, Kel Mitchell felt his life was falling apart and that he was being consumed by the demons in Hollywood.

Mitchell now calls that time in his life a “confusion moment,” but he has admitted on his blog that he was “suicidal” and “deep in sin” while dealing with his “divorce, drug and alcohol usage … the lost of love ones to gang violence, debt, hurt, pain, vanity, lust [and] heartbreak.”

Kel Mitchell wrote these impassioned words:

I have been through so many ups and downs in my life.. Suicidal, divorce, drug and alcohol usage, deep in sin, dealing with the lost of love ones to gang violence, debt, hurt, pain, vanity, lust, heartbreak, feeling LOST looking for answers. I have seen, felt and been in all types of sin and have been done wrong by others. I know how you feel. Don’t be lost anymore! Let go of your past be a new creature in Christ! I did! I let him in and Life is GOOD now, my eyes have been opened. I have always known God but now I have a true understanding of who he is and why I am here and why God has kept me safe and sinful ways are no longer around me because I am surrounded with the love of Jesus and I have allowed him to make the decisions in my life. I study the word I worship his name with praying and song. I’M GOOD AND HAVE BEEN FEELING GREAT! and I want you to feel the same way. and when sorrow try’s to come knocking I know I have my God that will destroy sorrow in its tracks. People always gossip about a new diet they found and lay out a plan so you can do it. Well I want to gossip about the Word of God and tell you how it saved me feels good and it works! If you are what you eat then I am eating SPIRIT FOOD daily. I’m YOUNG FLY AND SAVED!

We pray that he continues to walk in the path of life and light!

November 10, 2015

