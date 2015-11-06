CLOSE
Entertainment News
How Faith Can Affect Friendships [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Yolanda Adams helps an emailer out as she tries to navigate her friendships now that her faith has made her more empathetic, and conscious of the way she speaks about people who differ from her. Listen to the audio player to hear what Yolanda tells the emailer in this edition of Yolanda’s Take.

Have a question for Yolanda? Submit it to yolandastake@gmail.com to hear it discussed on the show!

