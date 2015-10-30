CLOSE
How To Deal With A Grandchild You Suspect Of Stealing [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

What do you do when your cute little grandchild turns out to be doing something disrespectful as stealing from you? Yolanda Adams has some tips for a grandma dealing with just that. Listen to the audio player to hear what she tells the emailer in this edition of Yolanda’s Take.

Have a question for Yolanda? Submit it to yolandastake@gmail.com to hear it discussed on the show!

