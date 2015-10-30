How To Deal With A Grandchild You Suspect Of Stealing [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

What do you do when your cute little grandchild turns out to be doing something disrespectful as stealing from you? Yolanda Adams has some tips for a grandma dealing with just that. Listen to the audio player to hear what she tells the emailer in this edition of Yolanda’s Take.

Have a question for Yolanda? Submit it to yolandastake@gmail.com to hear it discussed on the show!

