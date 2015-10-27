Bishop Secular hasn’t seen that video of the young girl getting dragged across the classroom by a police officer, but he has some words to say on it. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from The Yolanda Adams Morning Show!

Bishop Secular Weighs In On Controversial Video Of Officer Assaulting Student [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com

The Yolanda Adams Morning Show Posted October 27, 2015

