Never Seen Before Webisode: Khloé Kardashian And Lamar Odom Talk About God In Marriage

Khloe Kardashian Lamar Odom

Source: OWN / OWN

Before the chaos of  the last few months Khloé Kardashian and her husband, NBA star Lamar Odom  were headed to great place! They were  in love and very married. They were really trying to hold it all together.

In this never seen before clip with Oprah Winfrey Khloé  and Lamar  open up about the importance of God in their lives. Plus, Oprah shares her definition of spirituality.

In a statement released Tuesday, Odom’s aunt JaNean Mercer and the Odom family thanked doctors and nurses who cared for him at a Las Vegas hospital, asking supporters to keep praying for him.

“As Lamar begins a new chapter in his road to recovery, PLEASE continue to uplift him and the family in prayer. He continues to make miraculous progress, taking a few steps in Los Angeles. We couldn’t be more overjoyed!” the statement said. “We realize Lamar’s continued improvement will not be easy, however his unrelenting strength and faith in GOD will pull him through.”

Khloe  released the following yesterday:

Khloe Kardashian Thank you

Source: Khloe Kardashian / Release

Keep Praying!

Following this post came word that Lamar and Khloe have withdrawn their divorce papers. It looks like the power of God and vows rules after all. The details for their make up can be found in the story Khloe And Lamar Reportedly Giving Their Marriage Another Shot

Make sure to read:

Never Seen Before Webisode: Khloé Kardashian And Lamar Odom Talk About God In Marriage was originally published on elev8.com

Khloe Kardashian , Lamar Odom , Oprah Winfrey

