First Look At First Christian Samurai Movie ‘Masterless’ [VIDEO]

Masterless

Source: Lotus Films / Publicity

Kane Madison is an architect working in Los Angeles while his doppelganger-like spirit, an eighteenth century Ronin, wanders a parallel netherworld of masked demons and Japanese swordsmen. When tragedy strikes, Kane embarks on a journey of faith which prompts the Ronin to seek out his true master in the spirit world… both will face many battles along their intertwining roads towards peace.

Watch the trailer below:

Check your local theaters for this stunning film.

