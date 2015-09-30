Live, Love and Laugh More For A Better Life

By Tanya Wilson

I believe that the Lord wants us to laugh and enjoy our lives. To walk around sad and tangled up in one negative circumstance after the other, is not the best thing for any of us.

It is true that at times things can be challenging, however, one thing I hold on to, is the belief that yesterday has already happened, tomorrow has yet to come and today is what I have. Keeping that in the forefront of my mind, as well as, holding on to Isaiah 26:3 which says, “You keep him in perfect peace whose mind is stayed on you, because he trusts in you,” literally shifted my mindset.

I’ve learned to trust and believe the Lord for my daily bread. For many years I wrestled through the nights and fought through the days believing that I could handle it all, and that somehow it was up to me to resolve my way through. But, as my grandmother used to say, “A hard head will make a soft behind.”

Letting go and allowing the Lord to have His way in my life, allowed me to enjoy life at a whole new level and what I found out is I had much more of my life to enjoy than I believed.

Proverbs 17:22 tells us, “A joyful heart is good medicine, but a crushed spirit dries up the bones. Isn’t that so true? Think about it, when we trust the Lord, keeping our mind on him, we can relax and enjoy our lives. We can laugh and loosen up, resisting the temptation to walk around life stiff and miserable, making everyone around us uncomfortable.

When was the last time you had a good laugh? How about dancing around the house with joy and excitement while casting your cares on Him? If you can’t remember, it’s time to change your position putting away the things you cannot change and embracing the wisdom to know the difference.

Christians don’t have to be stiff and serious all the time, sometimes it just good to laugh and have a good time. The more you begin to understand the power of a strong relationship with the Lord, knowing and trusting that He has your back in every situation, you will feel good about making room for fun in your life.

We all have our favorite scriptures, and my favorite scripture that keeps it real for me is John 10:10 and it goes like this, “The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy. I came that they may have life and have it abundantly.”

Take your life back today, restore your joy and live life to the fullest, you’ll be glad you did!

Tanya M. Wilson is an inspirational speaker and writer living in Charlotte, N.C. If you would like to reach her you may contact her at Tanya@Tanya-Wilson.com.

