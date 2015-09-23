CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

How To Get Your Family Out Of Your Business [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Our writer today is adopting a beautiful new child, which is good news, but her very close knit family is overstepping their boundaries with unwanted input, urging her not to adopt the child and demanding that a family-wide discussion takes place first. Well, Yolanda Adams‘ does not agree with this nosy sister’s demands. Listen to the audio player to hear what she tells the emailer in this edition of Yolanda’s Take.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Have a question for Yolanda? Submit it to yolandastake@gmail.com to hear it discussed on the show!

RELATED: The Carters Take Italy For A Fun-Filled Family Vacation

RELATED: 15 Things You’ll Only See At A Black Family Reunion

RELATED: Points Of Power: Keeping Your Faith During Family Crisis [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

    this_permalink = “http://theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com/category/the-show/&#8221;; this_site = “http://theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com&#8221;;http://theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com//embed/playlist/900901View gallery

    How To Get Your Family Out Of Your Business [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com

    adoption , family , Friend , Yolanda's Take

    Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
    Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
    Lamplighter Awards 2017
    100 photos
    comments – add yours
    Videos
    Latest
    Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
     10 hours ago
    07.29.19
    Black Rag Dolls Pulled From Store Shelves After…
     2 days ago
    07.27.19
    Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…
     1 week ago
    07.23.19
    National Donut Day
    Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
     2 weeks ago
    07.19.19
    BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
    Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
     2 weeks ago
    07.15.19
    Toyota Camry
    Woman Tracks Down Thieves And Steals Her Stolen…
     2 weeks ago
    07.15.19
    Close-Up Of French Fries In Plate
    It’s National French Fry Day List Of Deals…
     2 weeks ago
    07.13.19
    ‘How To Get Away With Murder’ To End…
     3 weeks ago
    07.12.19
    Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant
     3 weeks ago
    07.08.19
    Paul Benjamin, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor Dead…
     4 weeks ago
    07.05.19
    ×
    Don't show this to me again
    Not now
    Close