CLOSE
National
HomeNational

McKinney Cop Offers Apology

0 reads
Leave a comment
National Organization For Women Responds To The McKinney Incident

Source: NewsOne Now Screenshot / NewsOne Now Screenshot

The police officer who resigned after gaining notoriety for his actions at a neighborhood pool party in Dallas has issued an apology.

Cpl. Eric Casebolt was seen on video wrestling a 14-year old girl to the ground and pointing his gun at two other teens while trying to gain control of teens who were celebrating their graduation during a pool party.

Officer Casebolt blames emotional stress from previous calls prior to him responding to the pool party incident for his aggression.

Although Casebolt did resign because of his actions, civil rights groups are calling for criminal charges to be filed for his behavior during the incident.

Read more at Yahoo.com

Dallas , Eric Casebolt , McKinney

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 11 hours ago
07.29.19
Black Rag Dolls Pulled From Store Shelves After…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…
 1 week ago
07.23.19
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 2 weeks ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.19
Toyota Camry
Woman Tracks Down Thieves And Steals Her Stolen…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.19
Close-Up Of French Fries In Plate
It’s National French Fry Day List Of Deals…
 2 weeks ago
07.13.19
‘How To Get Away With Murder’ To End…
 3 weeks ago
07.12.19
Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant
 3 weeks ago
07.08.19
Paul Benjamin, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor Dead…
 4 weeks ago
07.05.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close