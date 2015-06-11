McKinney Cop Offers Apology

The police officer who resigned after gaining notoriety for his actions at a neighborhood pool party in Dallas has issued an apology.

Cpl. Eric Casebolt was seen on video wrestling a 14-year old girl to the ground and pointing his gun at two other teens while trying to gain control of teens who were celebrating their graduation during a pool party.

Officer Casebolt blames emotional stress from previous calls prior to him responding to the pool party incident for his aggression.

Although Casebolt did resign because of his actions, civil rights groups are calling for criminal charges to be filed for his behavior during the incident.

