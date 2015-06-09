Happy Birthday Bishop Jakes! [PHOTOS]

Bishop T.D. Jakes and Friends [PHOTOS]
Bishop T.D. Jakes and Friends [PHOTOS]
1. Angela Bassett and T.D. Jakeshttps://ronepraise1027detroit.wordpress.com/wp-admin/media-upload.php?type=image&TB_iframe=true&
Source:Getty
1 of 13
2. T.D. Jakes and Cedric the E
Source:Getty
2 of 13
3. Bishop T.D. Jakes and Tracey Edmonds
Source:Getty
3 of 13
4. Bishop T.D. Jakes and Tracey Edmonds
Source:Getty
4 of 13
5. Bishop T.D. Jakes and Brandy
Source:Getty
5 of 13
6.
Source:Getty
6 of 13
7. T.D. Jakes and Rev. Jesse Jackson
Source:Getty
7 of 13
8. Brandi, Aretha Franklin, Bishop T.D. Jakes
Source:Getty
8 of 13
9. Drew Sheard, EVP & GM of Centric Paxton Baker, Kierra Sheard, Bishop T.D. Jakes, Kirk Franklin, and BET CMO Vicky Free
Source:Getty
9 of 13
10. Bishop T.D. Jakes and actress Tasha Smith
Source:Getty
10 of 13
11. Rapper Nas, Executive producer Bishop TD Jakes, Serita Jakes and Sarah Jakes
Source:Getty
11 of 13
12. Actress Lynn Whitfield, Executive producer Bishop TD Jakes and Grace Gibson
Source:Getty
12 of 13
13.
Source:Getty
13 of 13
Happy 58th Birthday to Bishop TD Jakes. Thank you for being an inspiration to us all.
WORDS OF INSPIRATION FROM BISHOP JAKES: