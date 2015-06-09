Happy Birthday Bishop Jakes! [PHOTOS]

Bishop T.D. Jakes and Friends [PHOTOS] 13 photos Launch gallery Bishop T.D. Jakes and Friends [PHOTOS] 1. Angela Bassett and T.D. Jakeshttps://ronepraise1027detroit.wordpress.com/wp-admin/media-upload.php?type=image&TB_iframe=true& Source:Getty 1 of 13 Source:Getty 1 of 13 2. T.D. Jakes and Cedric the E Source:Getty 2 of 13 Source:Getty 2 of 13 3. Bishop T.D. Jakes and Tracey Edmonds Source:Getty 3 of 13 Source:Getty 3 of 13 4. Bishop T.D. Jakes and Tracey Edmonds Source:Getty 4 of 13 Source:Getty 4 of 13 5. Bishop T.D. Jakes and Brandy Source:Getty 5 of 13 Source:Getty 5 of 13 6. Source:Getty 6 of 13 Source:Getty 6 of 13 7. T.D. Jakes and Rev. Jesse Jackson Source:Getty 7 of 13 Source:Getty 7 of 13 8. Brandi, Aretha Franklin, Bishop T.D. Jakes Source:Getty 8 of 13 Source:Getty 8 of 13 9. Drew Sheard, EVP & GM of Centric Paxton Baker, Kierra Sheard, Bishop T.D. Jakes, Kirk Franklin, and BET CMO Vicky Free Source:Getty 9 of 13 Source:Getty 9 of 13 10. Bishop T.D. Jakes and actress Tasha Smith Source:Getty 10 of 13 Source:Getty 10 of 13 11. Rapper Nas, Executive producer Bishop TD Jakes, Serita Jakes and Sarah Jakes Source:Getty 11 of 13 Source:Getty 11 of 13 12. Actress Lynn Whitfield, Executive producer Bishop TD Jakes and Grace Gibson Source:Getty 12 of 13 Source:Getty 12 of 13 13. Source:Getty 13 of 13 Source:Getty 13 of 13 Skip ad Continue reading Bishop T.D. Jakes and Friends [PHOTOS] Bishop T.D. Jakes and Friends [PHOTOS] Continue reading Bishop T.D. Jakes and Friends [PHOTOS]

Happy 58th Birthday to Bishop TD Jakes. Thank you for being an inspiration to us all.

WORDS OF INSPIRATION FROM BISHOP JAKES: