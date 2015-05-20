John Hope Bryant Says Middle-Class Folks Don’t Riot, Poverty Incites Social Unrest

| 05.20.15
Leave a comment
Dismiss

In a recent article for American Banker titled Lessons from Baltimore: ‘Middle-Class Folks Don’t Riot,’ John Hope Bryant, President and CEO of Operation Hope, wrote:

“Our goal as a society should be to bring economic opportunity to these neighborhoods. That starts with financial education and ends with making free enterprise work for all.”

Bryant joined Roland Martin Wednesday on NewsOne Now to discuss what can be done to bring economic opportunity to our underserved neighborhoods and explained the root cause of recent social unrest is, in fact, poverty. 

“It’s not like we got the memo on free enterprise and screwed it up … we never got the memo,” Bryant told Martin during the discussion.

In order to start moving our communities forward Bryant said, “we need to focus on small businesses and entrepreneurship to set ourselves free.” He added, “If you can’t get a job, create a job.”

Bryant’s Operation Hope is looking to expand in Baltimore and has opened nearly 100 offices around the country over the past year to help assist in its organizational goal of making free enterprise work for everyone through “silver rights empowerment.”

A statement on OperationHope.org explains how the organization works to achieve this goal:

“We accomplish this through our work on the ground as the nonprofit private banker for the working poor, the underserved, and struggling middle class. We achieve our mission by being the best-in-class provider of financial literacy empowerment for youth, financial capability for communities, and ultimately, financial dignity for all.”

Bryant made an extremely profound assertion during his appearance on NewOne Now when he said, “Nothing changes your life more than God or love than moving your credit score 120 points.”

He continued explaining this theory, saying the neighborhoods that are the most adversely impacted by poverty are riddled with check cashing operations, payday loan businesses, rent to own establishments, title lenders, and liquor stores.

Bryant equated this it to “modern day slavery.” He added, “it is not race based … this happens in rural White neighborhoods and outside of military bases.”

“They are targeting a 500 credit score customer.”

Watch Martin and Bryant, President and CEO of Operation Hope, discuss the root causes of social unrest in impoverished communities and the solutions to reverse the trend in the video clip above.

For more information about Operation Hope, visit http://www.OperationHope.org.

Be sure to watch “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.

Subscribe to the “NewsOne Now” Audio Podcast on iTunes.

SEE ALSO:

 Brothers In Business: New Initiative To Launch Next Generation Of Black Male Entrepreneurs

John Hope Bryant Says Middle-Class Folks Don’t Riot, Poverty Incites Social Unrest was originally published on newsone.com

American Banker , Baltimore Riots , John Hope Bryant , newsone now , Operation Hope , poverty , riots , Roland Martin , Video

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Dr. Vanessa Tyson Accuses Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax…
 1 day ago
02.07.19
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Blames His Death On…
 3 days ago
02.05.19
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…
 4 days ago
02.04.19
1 of The First Bill Cosby Accusers Dead…
 6 days ago
02.01.19
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Oscar…
 1 week ago
02.01.19
Ten Days Later Roger Goodell Talks About No…
 1 week ago
01.30.19
Celebrities React To The Death Of James Ingram
 1 week ago
01.30.19
Nancy Pelosi Invites Trump To Give State Of…
 2 weeks ago
01.28.19
Congressional Leaders & Donald Trump Reportedly Reach Tentative…
 2 weeks ago
01.25.19
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…
 2 weeks ago
01.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close