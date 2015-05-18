By Tanya Wilson

The Word of God is a phenomenal reference tool for everything that we face in life. With that said, I’d like to draw your attention to a parable found in Luke 5:36-38. How many times do I wish I had considered this one in my life!

“No one tears a patch from a new garment and sews it to an old one. If he does, he will have torn the new garment, and the patch from the new will not match the old.” “And no one pours new win into old wineskins. If he does, the new wine will burst the skins, the wine will run out and the wineskins will be ruined.” “No, new wine must be poured into new wineskins.”

If it wasn’t good for you then, chances are it won’t be good for you now. I’m guilty, I don’t know about you.

How many times do we go through an experience with a person, place or thing and once time has passed we get the idea that we can return and somehow fix it and make it better or even convince ourselves it didn’t happen.

Experience is a great teacher and can serve as rich soil for growth. We can benefit quite a bit from simple experiences in our lives. It is important to pay attention to our life while repeating the things that are good and bear fruit, and intentionally moving away from the things that are clearly not good for us.

Under this as well, it is not just about what we get out of an experience, rather we need to also pay attention to what we are bringing to the table. If it’s not positive; it’s time to go as well. Life is not all about the take.

It’s okay to move on. An unknown poet once wrote, “People come into your life for a reason, a season or a lifetime.” I believe those powerful words are applicable across all life’s lines. The reality is, at times we stay too long, or we don’t stay long enough.

Balancing life with being clear about offers us goodness, versus what stunts our growth, and is paramount to our survival. We must challenge ourselves to come face to face with what we stand for, and how we want to honor the life that has been bestowed upon us by our Lord.

Tanya M. Wilson is an inspirational speaker and writer living in Charlotte N.C. You can reach her at Tanya@Tanya-Wilson.com.

It's Okay To Move On was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

