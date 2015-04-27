Casey J Admits Shes Afraid, But Of What? [VIDEO]

Evening of Praise and Worship artist and former teacher Casey J was on The Nightly Spirit with Willie Moore, Jr. recently. During the interview she shares what inspires her, her process for creating music and, what she fears.

On what inspires her

… is God pleased with what I am doing? My whole goal is that God is pleased with what I am doing.

On the process for creating her current project, The Truth

A lot of my songs start off as prayers and I just put them to music.

Find out what she fears in the video below

