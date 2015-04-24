Meet the Women’s Empowerment Make Up Artist Lydie Crubaugh (PHOTO)

0 reads Leave a comment
Meet the Women’s Empowerment MUA- Lydie Crubaugh
Lydie glammed up all the ladies of Radio One and our Lane Bryant Ultimate Women’s Empowerment Makeover Experience winners. Lydie is a certified and licensed Beauty Expert, specializing in eye brows, individual lash application, color consultation, skin profile and more!
Ladies, Makeup Artistry by Lydie can transform you for ANY occasion- a weekend excursion, a night on the town, or the work day! She can create a beauty transformation for a group or do a private beauty session.
Meet Lydie Crubaugh…. Makeup Artistry By Lydie
919.758.1912
Ladies, beauty is being the best possible version of yourself!
Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – add yours