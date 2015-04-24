CLOSE
Women's Empowerment
HomeWomen's Empowerment

Meet the Women’s Empowerment Make Up Artist Lydie Crubaugh (PHOTO)

0 reads
Leave a comment

Meet the Women’s Empowerment MUA-   Lydie Crubaugh

WEN MUA- Makeup By Lydie

Source: Glenn Parson

Lydie  glammed up  all the ladies of Radio One and our Lane Bryant Ultimate Women’s Empowerment Makeover Experience winners. Lydie is a certified  and licensed Beauty Expert, specializing in eye brows, individual lash application, color consultation, skin profile and more!

Ladies, Makeup Artistry by Lydie can transform you for ANY occasion- a weekend excursion, a night on the town, or the work day! She can create a beauty transformation for a group or do a private beauty session.

Meet Lydie Crubaugh…. Makeup Artistry By Lydie

Louzolo2@yahoo.com

919.758.1912

Ladies, beauty is being the best possible version of yourself!

Lydie Crubaugh , Makeup Artist , MUA , Women's Empowerment

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 1 hour ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 4 days ago
07.15.19
Toyota Camry
Woman Tracks Down Thieves And Steals Her Stolen…
 4 days ago
07.15.19
Close-Up Of French Fries In Plate
It’s National French Fry Day List Of Deals…
 6 days ago
07.13.19
‘How To Get Away With Murder’ To End…
 1 week ago
07.12.19
Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant
 2 weeks ago
07.08.19
Paul Benjamin, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor Dead…
 2 weeks ago
07.05.19
Houston Doctor Alleges American Airlines Discriminated Against Her…
 2 weeks ago
07.02.19
Robert Friend, One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee…
 4 weeks ago
06.24.19
The Detroit Youth Choir Win Over Hearts On…
 4 weeks ago
06.20.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close