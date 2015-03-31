How To Become Balanced In Your Christian Walk [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

0 reads Leave a comment
Balance is important and it’s especially important in your walk with God. Listen to the audio player to hear our guest pastor discuss living your life from the inside out, prayer, and how to become balanced in your Christian walk.
