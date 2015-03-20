Follow @Elev8Official

Things could be getting better for the former couple, however, because according to Hip-Hollywood, they patched things up over dinner. Cole also apologized for making their personal business so public.

“At the end of the day @Daniel_Gibson Jr is what matters,” she wrote. “Was I wrong for bringing s— to social media? #Yes. And we both apologize for that. So we went out last night to discuss priorities and what #AbsolutelyComesFirst. #Noarguing, #nofighting, #daniel, #keyshia, #DanielJR.”

Keyshia didn’t specify whether she and Gibson are romantically involved again but by the looks of it they’re just friends. In addition, the singer said she wants to be alone for a while.

In a recent interview with VladTV, the “Point of No Return” creator said she’s choosing to be celibate, because she wants to refocus her energy on other things.

She is setting her goals right:

“Everything is a lesson. Everything that you go through builds who you are and builds your character of the person that you are,” Cole said. “I wouldn’t tell myself not to do this or do that. You’ve got to try to stay focused, take the best view and try to be more positive because it could really take you under and damage you if you allow it to.” Honestly if you stay focused and driven on what your motivations, are I feel like you can succeed in anything you want to do. I honestly believe that because whatever I have put my mind to I’ve been able to accomplish no matter what cards I was dealt,” Cole told CP. “I’m a strong believer that if you keep your faith right, you’ll make sure you get what you want out of life because it’s possible. I mean, anything is possible especially with God by your side.”

“Keyshia Cole: All In” airs on BET Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET

Make sure to read:

Keyshia Cole Celibate And Focusing On God This New Season was originally published on elev8.com

Oretha Winston, Lead Editor Posted March 20, 2015

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: