CLOSE
Women's Empowerment
HomeWomen's Empowerment

Women’s Empowerment 2016 Vendor Application

Women's Empowerment logo

Source: I1 / I1

For the past 20 years Women’s Empowerment has been the leading event for women and families in the Triangle. Each year a sold out crowd of women, children – and yes, even men – come to hear our speakers who have included TD Jakes, NeNe Leakes, Tyra Banks, Michael Baisden and more! We have some of the biggest names in the business come to perform and workshops that help attendees live healthier lives – physically,  mentally, emotionally and financially.

Women’s Empowerment is not just a great opportunity for businesses, it’s also a great opportunity for your business!

Want to be a vendor at Women’s Empowerment 2016?

Download your vendor information kit and application now!

Vendor Information Kit

Vendor Application

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Man Finds Frozen Baby In A Box In…
 12 hours ago
07.31.19
US-ACCIDENT-ALLIGATOR-ANIMAL-DISNEY-TOURISM
Voice of Minnie Mouse Russi Taylor Dies At…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Black Rag Dolls Pulled From Store Shelves After…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…
 1 week ago
07.23.19
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 2 weeks ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.19
Toyota Camry
Woman Tracks Down Thieves And Steals Her Stolen…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.19
Close-Up Of French Fries In Plate
It’s National French Fry Day List Of Deals…
 3 weeks ago
07.13.19
‘How To Get Away With Murder’ To End…
 3 weeks ago
07.12.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close