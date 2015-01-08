New Year, A Fresh Start

By Tanya Wilson

A New Year is upon us and there is so much for each one of us to be grateful for. With a New Year, it has been the tradition of many to begin lists of resolutions. Many of the things that weren’t accomplished in the last year, as well as, new things that are desired, often make the list. With a new level of energy and vigor many of us begin our new year with a positive attitude. A fresh start!”

It is my feeling that this is also a time to reflect closely on the year that has just passed. Reflecting back over the 12 months completed, how many blessings can we count, how many situations did we escape? I get disappointed when I talk to people and they are so fixated on that one thing that didn’t happen, so much so that they miss all the blessings that surround them daily.

In a recent conversation with a friend as they referred to their job, they went on to say, “My job is beneath me.” As sad as that was to hear, it is reflective of many people that walk around complaining about what is not, instead of celebrating what is. According to the Washington Post, 10.3 million people were out of work in 2014 and I am sure that any one of them would be willing to change places with the person that thought that their job was beneath them.

Goals are important, and looking forward to a fresh opportunity to make a difference in our life is great, but let us also apply that same intensity in celebrating what we already have. Maybe we are taking that same 10 pounds into the New Year that we planned to loose last year, but we are still here. Perhaps, we wanted to upsize our housing and the deal just didn’t work out, but we still have shelter. It might be that there are a number of things that were not accomplished, but we still have our lives. And with each new day, opportunity is an important blessing to recognize and celebrate. With each new day, there is the opportunity to continue moving forward in the life that we are so blessed to have.

It’s just that simple.

1 Thessalonians 5:18 is a verse to remember, “Give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.”

It is so easy to take things for granted, even something as simple as getting up in the morning and starting a new day. But millions of people struggle to even do that. So, as we celebrate the New Year, let’s take gratefulness with us and as we work hard toward all the things that we are set to accomplish as this new year rolls out, let us also stop each day and reflect on the blessings that surround us, from the most minor to the most amazing. If we can celebrate what we have, I am convinced that what is to come will blow our minds.

Tanya M. Wilson is an inspirational speaker and writer living in Charlotte N.C. You can reach her at Tanya@Tanya-Wilson.com.

Posted January 8, 2015

