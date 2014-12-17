Rihanna Says Nothing Is Impossible With God

R & B Superstar Rihanna recently added to her list of accomplishments and titles, Creative Director for sportwear company, Puma. She shared her excitement about this accomplishment and via Instagram said, “Hello #PUMA,” the seven-time Grammy Award-winner first posted on Dec. 16. “Nothing is impossible with God! Very grateful for this opportunity. #puma”

Melanie Pratt Posted December 17, 2014

