Black Inventor Revolutionizes Transportation With CityCar

William Lark Jr., an African-American PhD candidate at MIT, is the chief designer of CityCar, a stackable small car that folds.

The cars, which are smaller than Smart Cars, are battery-electric, so they don’t cause tailpipe emissions. They also weigh less than a 1,000 pounds and are intended to “meet the demand for enclosed personal mobility.”

The two-passenger vehicle will be available for use around different cities and allow drivers to pick up and drop off the vehicles at different locations. According to MIT, the car will be available in a city somewhere in Asia as a pilot program within the next five years.

Check out Lark's car below:

