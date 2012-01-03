CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

Black Inventor Revolutionizes Transportation With CityCar

0 reads
Leave a comment

City CarWilliam Lark Jr., an African-American PhD candidate at MIT, is the chief designer of CityCar, a stackable small car that folds.

SEE ALSO: Cops: Man Had Loaded Machine Gun On NYC Subway

The cars, which are smaller than Smart Cars, are battery-electric, so they don’t cause tailpipe emissions. They also weigh less than a 1,000 pounds and are intended to “meet the demand for enclosed personal mobility.”

The two-passenger vehicle will be available for use around different cities and allow drivers to pick up and drop off the vehicles at different locations. According to MIT, the car will be available in a city somewhere in Asia as a pilot program within the next five years.

Check out Lark’s car below:

SEE ALSO:

Santorum Will Win Iowa: Here’s Why

What To Watch On TV This Winter

Cars

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Designer, Karl Lagerfeld Has Passed At The Age…
 1 day ago
02.19.19
End Of A Era: Payless To Close All…
 2 days ago
02.19.19
Police: Man Committed Hate Crime Because His Mom…
 6 days ago
02.15.19
Everyone Wasn’t Rooting For Jennifer Lopez’s Motown Tribute…
 1 week ago
02.11.19
Yolanda Adams, Fantasia And Andra Day Honor Aretha…
 1 week ago
02.11.19
2019 Grammys: Watch H.E.R., Janelle Monáe, Chloe x…
 1 week ago
02.11.19
Former Nationals Manager & MLB Hall Of Famer…
 2 weeks ago
02.08.19
Dr. Vanessa Tyson Accuses Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax…
 2 weeks ago
02.07.19
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Blames His Death On…
 2 weeks ago
02.05.19
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…
 2 weeks ago
02.04.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close