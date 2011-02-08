CLOSE
Mubarak Pledges That Egyptian Reform Is On The Right Path

CAIRO — As Egypt’s revolt entered its 15th day on Tuesday, the government of President Hosni Mubarak sought to seize the initiative from protesters still crowding Tahrir Square. Mubarak is in insisting that the reform process is “on the right path.”

“A clear road map has been put in place with a set timetable to realize the peaceful and organized transfer of power,” Reuters quoted the newly appointed vice president, Omar Suleiman, as saying. He was speaking just a day after the authorities, seeking to project an air of normalcy in a city reeling just days ago, offered a pay raise for government employees and announced a date for opening the stock market.

In a dramatic counterpoint to Mr. Suleiman’s reassuring words, tens of thousands of people crammed again into Tahrir Square, demanding Mr. Mubarak’s immediate ouster, as the government and protesters struggled to wrest control over the course of events. Reporters who have followed the protests for days said the numbers seemed to have swelled beyond those on Monday, suggesting that the authorities’ attempt to dampen the momentum of the revolt had suffered a setback.

