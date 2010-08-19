The School Lunch Revolution

For months the topic of health, nutrition and school lunches has been debated in the media. British Chef Jamie Oliver brought the most attention to the issue recently with his television show, “Jamie Oliver’s Food Revolution.” Oliver, who started the revolution in his native country, believes school lunches should be healthy.

Says Jamie:

This food revolution is about saving America’s health by changing the way you eat. It’s not just a TV show, it’s a movement for you, your family and your community. If you care about your kids and their future take this revolution and make it your own. Educate yourself about food and cooking. Find out what your child is eating at school. Make only a few small changes and magical things will happen. Switching from processed to fresh food will not only make you feel better but it will add years to your life.

The big question, says Oliver, is: “How can we raise kids’ awareness of the benefits of fresh foods so they can make better choices?”

The grocery chain Whole Foods Market is answering this question with their School Lunch Revolution Campaign. Check out the details in the video below.

What can you do? Donate to Whole Foods Market’s School Lunch Revolution, pack a nutritious lunch for your child, contact your Congressional representatives, get your kids active.

