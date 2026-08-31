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Pastor of the Month

Pastor of the Month – September 2026

Published on August 31, 2026
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Pastor of the Month / Trice Funeral Home
Source: Radio One Creative Services / Radio One Creative Services

Every month, Melissa Wade and The Light 103.9 honor a local faith leader for their work on the pulpit and in their community with the Pastor of the Month presentation, sponsored by Trice Funeral Home, LLC

Nominations will start Monday, August 31st and end Sunday, September 6th

Related | Meet our August Pastor of the Month

Voting will run from September 7th to September 13th.

Melissa Wade will announce the March Pastor of the Month on September 14th!

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