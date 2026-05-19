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Vote Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell for a Stellar Award!

Cast your vote for Erica Campbell's 'Get Up! Mornings' to win Syndicated Gospel Radio Show of the Year at the Stellar Awards.

Published on May 18, 2026

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GUMEC 2026 Stellar Awards Round 1 Graphic
Source: Reach Media / Radio One

 

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The Stellar Awards and its academy (SAGMA) continue to pay tribute to Gospel radio’s role in the delivery of Gospel music by acknowledging some of the syndicated gospel show’s that have helped foster the steady increase in the appetite for inspirational music. If you are a member of the Get Up! church and enjoy waking up with Erica and Griff on weekday mornings, submit your vote below!

Click Here to Vote Get Up! Mornings as Syndicated Gospel Radio Show of the Year at the Stellar Awards Before June 1st!

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

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Vote Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell for a Stellar Award! was originally published on getuperica.com

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