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Which Triangle Cities Rank Among the Best Places to Start a Business?

The Triangle region is a prime location for aspiring entrepreneurs, with several cities emerging as top-tier destinations for launching a new business.

Published on April 22, 2026

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Thinking about starting a business? The Triangle is a great place to do it.

Durham and Raleigh both landed in the Top 10 best large U.S. cities to launch a business, according to WalletHub. Durham ranked No. 6, and Raleigh came in at No. 7.

The rankings looked at things like business costs, access to resources, and overall environment—plus factors like office space prices and industry variety.

Bottom line: it’s a strong region for startups, but experts say make sure there’s real demand for your idea before investing big money.

View of the skyline along Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh North Carolina with the NC State flag in the foreground
Source: zimmytws / Getty

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