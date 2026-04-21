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Brandon Camphor Talks New Single "After While"

Brandon Camphor Talks New Single “After While” on The Light 103.9

Published on April 21, 2026

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Source: R1 Digital / R1

When Brandon Camphor sat down with Melissa Wade on The Light 103.9, he brought more than just incredible vocals. He shared a powerful message of faith, community, and perseverance.

Discussing his brand-new single, “After Whilte,” Camphor revealed how a simple subway ride sparked his latest creative journey.

During his nine years living in New York and singing with the famous Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir, the city’s diverse melting pot left a lasting impression on him.

“I was looking around the train and you just saw so many things represented,” Camphor explained, noting the mix of people—from business executives to those struggling with homelessness. “I just was like, I wonder, is anybody thinking about Jesus?”

That profound thought evolved into “After While,” an uplifting track with a classic Motown vibe designed to provoke positive reflection and empower our communities.

Beyond his solo work, Camphor remains deeply rooted in his music collective, Brandon Camphor & OneWay. Celebrating nearly two decades together, the group recently took home their very first Stellar Award. His inspiring journey is a testament to the power of staying the course and trusting the process.

When asked what advice he has for rising artists, Camphor offered a deeply grounding perspective.

“A critical lesson in my life has been that God’s pace is usually slower than ours,” he shared. “Patience, perseverance, these are critical ingredients that need to be a part of your character to really see the fulfillment of the vision.”

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