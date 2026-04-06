Millions of Eye Drops Recalled Over Sterility Concerns

K.C. Pharmaceuticals has issued a recall for over 3.1 million bottles of eye drops sold nationwide due to sterility concerns, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The affected products, distributed under various names such as artificial tears and dry eye relief, were available at major retailers including Walgreens, CVS, Harris Teeter, and Publix.

The FDA classified the recall as Class II, indicating that the use of these products could lead to temporary or medically reversible adverse health effects.

The recall includes eight varieties of eye drops, such as Advanced Relief Eye Drops and Ultra Lubricating Eye Drops, all sold in 0.5 fl oz bottles.

Consumers are advised to check their medicine cabinets for the recalled products and discontinue use immediately. While the risk of severe health consequences is considered low, the FDA recommends disposing of or returning the affected items.

Those who experience adverse reactions after using the recalled eye drops should seek medical attention promptly.

For a complete list of impacted products, including lot numbers and expiration dates, visit the FDA’s enforcement report.