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Raleigh-Cary Ranked 10th for US Metro Growth

The Raleigh-Cary metropolitan area ranks among the top 10 fastest-growing US metro regions.

Published on April 1, 2026

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Raleigh and Cary are continuing to grow—and pretty fast, too. According to new census data, the Raleigh-Cary area now ranks as the 10th fastest-growing metro in the country.

A lot of that growth is happening in Wake County, which saw one of the biggest population increases in the nation last year. People are moving to the area for all kinds of reasons—better schools, job opportunities, and overall quality of life.

As more people arrive, developers are working to keep up, even getting creative with space by building more homes in established areas. The housing market is starting to balance out a bit, too, giving buyers more room to negotiate than they’ve had in years.

Bottom line: the Triangle isn’t slowing down anytime soon—it’s still one of the hottest places people are choosing to call home.

Panorama of the Raleigh North Carolina skyline
Source: zimmytws / Getty

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