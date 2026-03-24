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HerStory - Erica Campbell: Power and Purpose

HerStory – Erica Campbell: Power and Purpose | Dr. Willie Jolley

How Erica Campbell leveraged her platform in music to amplify messages of strength, resilience and personal growth.

Published on March 24, 2026

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Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “HerStory – Erica Campbell: Power and Purpose”

This is Dr. Willie Jolly. And as we celebrate Women’s History Month, I want to share the success lessons we can learn from the life of Erica Campbell. Erica is a gospel singer, television personality and host of the Get Up Mornings for the Erica Campbell Radio show, where I appear every morning with her at 8:20 Eastern, 7:20 Central time.

Now, she was born in Inglewood, California. Erica and her sister Tina created a duo called Mary Mary, which went on to win many awards, including Grammy Awards, Stellar Awards, Dove Awards and many more. She went on to record a solo album that went on to also win a Grammy. all God made them to be.


More than pretty. Doing the soul work that uncovers your true beauty. Erica said pretty is wonderful, but make sure your pretty has some power and purpose to go with it so you can do real business. I love that.

So today I encourage you to use your pretty or your handsome to make a difference and make sure you bring some power and purpose to the party. Erica, thank you for your example of excellence.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HerStory – Erica Campbell: Power and Purpose | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com

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