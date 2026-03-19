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Sherri Shepherd & Kelly Clarkson Exit Jennifer Hudson Plays It Safe

Sherri Shepherd & Kelly Clarkson Exit Jennifer Hudson Plays It Safe

Jennifer Hudson plays it safe as she fills the void left by the exits of Sherri Shepherd and Kelly Clarkson.

Published on March 19, 2026

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As talk shows face cancellations, only a few remain on air, including Jennifer Hudson’s show, which has been renewed for a fifth season. Amid the departures of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and “Sherri,” Hudson shared kind words for the hosts and expressed her desire to make them proud. Fans speculated about the fate of the shows and praised Hudson’s accolades, while Shepherd vowed to continue fighting to keep her show alive. As the talk show landscape shifts, viewers eagerly anticipate the return of Hudson’s show for its fifth season.

Sherri Shepherd
Source: sherri shepherd / Willie Moore Jr.

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