Google Is “Deeply Sorry” After Using N-Word In News Alert For BAFTA Controversy

Google has found itself caught up in the BAFTA controversy and has had to issue its own apology.

The web search giant sent out an alert linking to a The Hollywood Reporter article with the headline “How the Tourette’s Fallout Unfolded at the BAFTA Film Awards.”

The problem came with the call to action, which read, “See More On N-ggers.”

Google immediately apologized for the mistake in a statement released to Deadline.

“We’re very sorry for this mistake. We’ve removed the offensive notification and are working to prevent this from happening again,” the statement read.

It comes after the initial mishap at the BAFTA awards on Sunday night. Sinners’ Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were on stage to present the award for Outstanding Special Visual Effects. When they started talking, you could hear the N-word repeatedly being yelled in the distance.

The culprit who hurled the racial slur turned out to be activist John Davidson, who has Tourette’s syndrome. It would later be addressed by host Alan Cumming.

“You may have noticed some strong language in the background,” Cumming said mid-show. “This can be part of how Tourette’s syndrome shows up for some people as the film explores that experience. Thanks for your understanding and helping create a respectful space for everyone.”

As pressure mounted, Cummings spoke to the crowd again, reiterating what he said but adding that the “tics you’ve heard tonight are involuntary, and that people with Tourette’s have “no control over their language,” and that the organization apologizes “if you are offended tonight.”

Outrage ensued, as stars like Jamie Foxx weren’t convinced that Davidson had no control over his outburst, insisting that “he meant that sh-t.”

BAFTA was also criticized for not just censoring the N-word, like they managed to do for a pro-Palestine speech earlier in the night.

