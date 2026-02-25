‘Love and Faith Atlanta’ Cast Opens Up About Real-Life Ministry

Pastors seek shepherds with genuine love for people, not just credentials.

Faith, leadership, and real-life challenges took center stage when cast members of Love and Faith Atlanta joined Erica Campbell on Get Up Mornings.

Bishop E. Devon Phelps and Bishop Jeremy Tuck stopped by to discuss their roles on the Merge TV reality series, which gives viewers an inside look at ministry, leadership decisions, and the personal lives of those serving in the church.

One of the major storylines this season surrounds Bishop Phelps, who oversees seven church properties. Currently, three of those churches are without pastors, and the show documents leaders essentially “auditioning” for the pulpit — a concept that sparked curiosity.

When asked what he’s truly looking for in a shepherd, Bishop Phelps made it clear that heart matters more than credentials. While experience is appreciated and a degree is welcome, he said the most important quality is a genuine love for God’s people.

“To be a shepherd, you have to be among the sheep,” he explained. For him, leadership isn’t about titles or résumés. It’s about having compassion, a protective spirit, and a true desire to serve.

Pastor LaRona Phelps, who was appointed to lead one of the churches, also shared how she balances ministry with her long-standing career in the beauty industry. With more than 20 years of experience in that space, she said her calling to ministry is still her top priority outside of family.

Her passion, she revealed, is helping people break free from emotional struggles like low self-esteem and depression. She described her mission as “pulling people out of caves” and teaching them how to live fully again.

Meanwhile, Bishop Jeremy Tuck addressed a different kind of conversation. Known for his edgy style, visible tattoos, bourbon line, and cigar business, he often faces criticism about what a pastor “should” look like.

Tuck sees things differently. As a father of five sons, he believes in teaching them how to build wealth beyond the church walls. He shared that watching his own father pass away after years of depending solely on church income shaped his perspective.

For him, entrepreneurship is not a distraction from ministry — it’s part of the lesson. He wants his sons to understand they can honor God while also building multiple streams of income.

When asked whether joining a reality show was an easy decision, Tuck admitted it wasn’t. But he felt it was important to show that leaders don’t always have every answer. Transparency, he believes, helps people connect.

Before the segment ended, Bishop Phelps offered a word of encouragement to listeners who may be feeling discouraged. He reminded them that hard seasons are temporary and that joy still comes in the morning.

Love and Faith Atlanta airs Wednesdays and Sundays on Merge TV’s YouTube channel, giving viewers a closer look at faith in action — both in the pulpit and beyond.

‘Love and Faith Atlanta’ Cast Opens Up About Real-Life Ministry was originally published on getuperica.com