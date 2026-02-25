Kimberly R. Williams Shares Love Story Behind Married in 30 Days

Married in 30 days, couple built marriage on faith, communication, and commitment

Book weaves personal story with Biblical principles for navigating marriage's joys and challenges

Emphasizes marriage as a covenant with God, not just between two people

The author recently stopped by to talk about her book, Married in 30 Days or Less: A Christian Guide to Getting and Staying Happily Married, alongside her husband Ray. While the title may sound like a step-by-step guide to finding a spouse in a month, Kimberly makes it clear that the book is much deeper than that.

Yes, she and Ray were married after just 29 days of dating. But what makes their story powerful is not the speed — it’s the longevity. The couple has now been married for nearly 32 years.

Kimberly says she knew from early on that their story needed to be written. About 12 years into their marriage, she began working on the manuscript. Life, however, got busy, and the project was put aside. Years later, she felt a renewed urgency to finish it.

“It felt like a winter coat in July,” she shared, describing how strongly she felt called to complete the book. That conviction pushed her back to the keyboard, determined to share what she had learned.

Ray’s perspective adds another layer to the story. Before meeting Kimberly, he had grown discouraged in his dating experiences. At one point, he decided that if he were ever to marry, God would have to do the choosing. After returning home from Chicago, he realized that the woman meant for him had been at his home church all along.

Their first date sealed it. By the end of that evening, Ray knew Kimberly was the one. Kimberly, on the other hand, leaned on her faith for confirmation. She believed that when the right man came along, God would make it clear. Within days, that clarity came.

Although their engagement moved quickly, Kimberly emphasizes that the book is not about rushing into marriage. Instead, it’s about building a foundation that lasts. Each chapter weaves their love story with practical, faith-centered guidance on navigating marriage through both joyful seasons and difficult moments.

For Kimberly, the key to longevity is understanding that marriage is a covenant — not just between two people, but with God at the center. Inviting Him into the relationship, she explains, creates strength during challenging times and growth during seasons of change.

The book focuses heavily on sustaining marriage, offering encouragement for couples facing real-life struggles. Kimberly believes that faith, communication, and commitment are essential ingredients for a lasting union.

With over three decades of marriage behind them, Kimberly and Ray stand as living proof that quick beginnings can still lead to lifelong love — when built on faith and intentional partnership.

Kimberly R. Williams Shares Love Story Behind Married in 30 Days was originally published on getuperica.com