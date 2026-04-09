Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

DALLAS) April 9, 2026 – Grammy® Award-Winning Recording Artist Tamela Mann earns her 13th career No. 1 single as “Live Breathe Fight” tops Billboard’s Gospel Airplay chart this week. This milestone cements her name in gospel music history as the most chart-topping female artist. The 13th No. 1 single ties with Kirk Franklin. An anthem of strength, unshakeable faith and resilience, “Live Breathe Fight” marks Tamela’s third No. 1 single from her award-winning album Live Breathe Fight.

“All glory to God for his continued blessings and the platform he has given this song to reach people who need to hear it,” said Tamela. “I’m humbled and honored and thank radio for continuing to support these songs and this message. Live like Heaven is your destiny, breathe every breath with purpose, and fight until you get the victory.”

Continuing to spread the message of “Live Breathe Fight,” Tamela hits the road with her husband, Actor and Comedian David Mann, beginning in April to share insight into their 37-year marital love story on the nationwide David and Tamela Mann: The Love & Relationship Tour. At each show, David and Tamela will share their signature blend of love, laughter, and lyrics—inviting audiences to experience an evening filled with heartfelt wisdom, uplifting music, and the hilariously comedic moments that have defined their journey together.

Love Homepage Lead? Get more! Join the The Light 103.9 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“This tour has something for every relationship,” added David. “Guests are set to encounter something different; we want couples and individuals alike to see our love story first-hand and feel as if they too can keep that commitment and fire alive in their relationship. It’s going to be fun, it’s going to be relaxed, and it’s going to be an opportunity to celebrate all things love because that’s what The Love and Relationship Tour is all about.”

Special guests will join David and Tamela and be part of their audience Q&A sessions and VIP experience opportunities. Special guests for select dates include Pastor Keion and Shaunie Henderson, Dr. Jay Barnett, Dr. Brian and Stephanie Carter, Kevin and Melissa Fredricks, Kittie Rose, Rickey Smiley, Gerald and Tammi Haddon, Montell and Kristin Jordan, Laterras and Ashley Whitfield, and Dr. Dante’ Quick. Fellow Texas native La’Kea Stokes is set as the opening act for the tour.

David and Tamela Mann: The Love & Relationship Tour Dates:

April 10, 2026 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall

April 11, 2026 San Antonio, TX Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

April 12, 2026 Dallas, TX Majestic Theatre

April 14, 2026 Memphis, TN Orpheum Theatre

April 15, 2026 Montgomery, AL Montgomery Performing Arts Centre

April 16, 2026 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium

April 17, 2026 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy

April 19, 2026 Durham, NC DPAC-Durham Performing Arts Center

April 21, 2026 Norfolk, VA Harrison Opera House

April 24, 2026 Newark, NJ NJPAC

April 25, 2026 National Harbor, MD The Theater at MGM National Harbor

April 26, 2026 Philadelphia, PA The Met

April 28, 2026 Louisville, KY The Louisville Palace Theatre

April 29, 2026 Indianapolis, IN Old National Centre – Murat Theatre

May 1, 2026 St. Louis, MO Stifel Theatre

May 3, 2026 Kansas City, MO The Midland Theatre

For updates on the tour and more ticket information, please visit: www.tillymannmusic.com/tour.

David and Tamela Mann: The Love & Relationship Tour was originally published on praiserichmond.com