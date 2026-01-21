Source: Connecticut Post/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

Major Winter Storm Alert: What the Triangle Needs to Know This Weekend

Raleigh and the Triangle area are bracing for what could be the most significant winter weather event in years. A brutal blast of Arctic air is colliding with moisture from the south, setting the stage for a messy mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain starting late Friday and lasting through the weekend.

Forecasters warn that this isn’t just a dusting. According to the Raleigh News & Observer, we are looking at a “double punch” scenario: severe precipitation followed by dangerously low temperatures that will freeze everything in place. The National Weather Service in Raleigh indicates that travel could become treacherous—or downright impossible—by Saturday afternoon.

Timeline and What to Expect:

Friday Night: The Arctic front sweeps in, dropping temperatures into the 20s. Rain may transition to snow or sleet overnight.

Saturday: This is the main event. We expect a wintry mix to intensify. Areas north and west of the Triangle (like the Triad) are more likely to see snow, while Raleigh and areas south face a high risk of significant ice accumulation.

Sunday & Beyond: Highs will struggle to get above freezing, meaning road conditions will remain hazardous well into early next week.

Community Impact:

The biggest threat for our communities isn’t just the cold—it’s the ice. Even a quarter-inch of ice can snap tree limbs and down power lines. With wind chills plunging below zero, losing power is a serious danger.

Now is the time to prepare. Check on your elders and neighbors, stock up on essentials, and if you don’t have to drive this weekend, stay home and stay safe. Let’s look out for each other as we weather this storm together.