Celebrate MLK Day 2026: Events Across the Triangle

Source: Express / Getty

The Triangle area of North Carolina is gearing up to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy with a variety of events spanning Raleigh, Durham, Cary, Chapel Hill, and beyond. From marches to cultural celebrations, here’s a roundup of must-attend activities.

Raleigh

Raleigh will host several events on January 19, 2026. Start your day with the Interfaith Prayer Breakfast at the Sheraton Imperial Hotel in Durham at 7:15 AM. Later, join the Wreath Laying Ceremony at 9 AM at the MLK Memorial Garden on Rock Quarry Road. At 11 AM, the MLK Memorial March will begin at the State Capitol, followed by the Noon Ecumenical Service at the Martin Marietta Center. Families can also enjoy the King Day Celebration at John Chavis Memorial Park from 12 PM to 3 PM.

Durham

Durham’s Book Harvest Dream Big MLK Day Book Drive Celebration at Boxyard RTP (1 PM to 4 PM) offers free books for children, entertainment, and activities. Earlier in the week, the Celebrating the Legacy Through the Arts event at W.D. Hill Recreation Center on January 10 will feature visual art, poetry, and performances.

Cary

Love Local? Get more! Join the The Light 103.9 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Cary’s Dreamfest runs from January 16 to 19, featuring film screenings, cultural arts celebrations, and service opportunities. Highlights include a children’s program at the Page-Walker Arts & History Center and a community dinner at First United Methodist Church.

Chapel Hill & Carrboro

Carrboro’s MLK Youth Celebration on January 17 at the Carrboro Century Center will showcase student speakers, music, and poetry. This event is organized by local youth councils.

Apex & Fuquay-Varina

Apex will host a National Day of Service, a unity march, and a Black authors exhibit from January 16 to 19. Fuquay-Varina’s celebration begins with a march from Falcon Park to First Baptist Church, followed by breakfast and speakers.

Wake Forest

On January 22, Wake Forest will hold a Community Celebration at Friendship Chapel Baptist Church, featuring creative performances and art.