Pastor Jamal Bryant & Wife Karri Bryant Respond to Critics of Viral Dress

On Wednesday, prominent Atlanta-based pastor Jamal Bryant and his wife, Dr. Karri Bryant, spoke out on the Tamron Hall Show after a dress his wife wore to a recent gala sparked online criticism from social media users and other pastors alike.

The dress, a lace black and nude illusion gown, caused a slew of online discourse about what some consider modest and appropriate attire for a first lady. Many defended Dr. Bryant, finding no problem with the dress she wore.

Other faith leaders, such as Bishop Patrick Wooden, weighed in, saying that a dress like that “lowered standards” and going as far to call Pastor Bryant’s wife a “two dollar whore.”

Pastor Bryant has gone on to defend his wife since the incident. He said, “The other day, the internet went crazy about a dress my wife had on. Now, they didn’t say anything about the $4 million that was raised for the United Negro College Fund. They never mentioned that she prayed until Heaven came down. They never said anything about this was the largest fundraiser for HBCUs in the country. But insecure, jealous, petty, small-minded people got in their feelings and set up a false barometer of holiness based off of a dress.”

On Jan. 7, both Pastor Bryant and his wife were guests on the Tamron Hall show, addressing the controversy.

Dr. Karri Bryant said that many people thought her wearing a dress was a stunt to get a reaction, but she responded, “I don’t dress for people. I dress for myself and for my husband.”

She continued, “We often want to see a woman be one-dimensional. I am multi-dimensional … I happened to marry a pastor. With that came the title of first lady, but there is no book for that, there is no manual for what that looks like. I have decided that the title does not define me; I define what the title is.”