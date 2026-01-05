FBI Foils ISIS-Inspired New Year’s Eve Terror Plot

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

Federal authorities announced the arrest of Christian Sturdivant, 18, of Mint Hill, North Carolina, for allegedly planning a terrorist attack inspired by ISIS on New Year’s Eve. Sturdivant has been charged with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, according to NBC News.

The FBI revealed that Sturdivant had been planning the attack for about a year, targeting a grocery store and a Burger King in Mint Hill, a suburb of Charlotte.

Investigators found weapons, including knives and hammers, hidden under his bed, along with detailed notes outlining his plans. U.S. Attorney Russ Ferguson stated that Sturdivant aimed to target a wide range of individuals, including non-Muslims, LGBTQ individuals, and law enforcement personnel.

Sturdivant’s radicalization reportedly stemmed from consuming ISIS-related content online and creating TikTok videos supporting the group. He also communicated with undercover FBI agents and New York Police Department officers, whom he believed to be ISIS members, pledging allegiance to the organization and expressing his intent to carry out “jihad.”

This is not Sturdivant’s first encounter with law enforcement. In 2022, as a minor, he attempted to attack a neighbor with a hammer and knife but was stopped by his grandfather. No charges were filed at the time, and he underwent psychological care.