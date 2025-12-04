Listen Live
There Are Still Good Churches | Faith Walk

Erica Campbell delivered a powerful message during her "Faith Walk" segment, tackling the real-life struggles we face daily with biblical wisdom and that signature Erica Campbell honesty.

Published on December 4, 2025

Source: Reach Media Inc. / R1 Digital / R1 Digital / Reach Media
 

Erica Campbell delivered a powerful message during her “Faith Walk” segment, tackling the real-life struggles we face daily with biblical wisdom and that signature Erica Campbell honesty. It was a masterclass in navigating life with grace, and if you missed it, don’t worry we have the highlights right here.

Erica tackled the heavy but necessary topic of The Beauty of “Not Yet.” We live in a culture that demands instant gratification, where we want the promotion, the spouse, and the breakthrough right now. But Erica reminded us that God’s timing rarely aligns with our Amazon Prime mindset. She broke down how the waiting season isn’t a denial; it is preparation. She emphasized that rushing ahead of God often leads us into rooms we aren’t spiritually mature enough to handle yet. Her advice? Embrace the pause. Use this time to build your character so that when the door finally opens, you have the fortitude to stay in the room. It was a powerful reminder that delay is not defeat—it’s development.

 

The conversation pivoted to Silencing the Noise. In a digital age where everyone has an opinion about your life, protecting your peace is a spiritual discipline. Erica spoke candidly about the difficulty of filtering out distractions, whether it’s negative comments on social media or the doubts of people who don’t understand your vision. The synopsis here was clear: You cannot hear God’s whisper if you are constantly listening to the world’s shouting. She encouraged listeners to be intentional about their circle and to unplug when necessary. This part of the segment resonated deeply, serving as a call to action for anyone feeling overwhelmed by external pressure to validate their journey to others.

Finally, the segment wrapped up with an empowering word on Walking in Your Authority. Too often, we shrink back in rooms where we belong because we struggle with imposter syndrome. Erica challenged the audience to stop apologizing for the gifts God gave them. She highlighted that true humility isn’t thinking less of yourself; it’s thinking of yourself exactly how God sees you. If He called you to it, He equipped you for it. This closing thought was the spiritual caffeine boost we all needed, reminding Black men and women everywhere that their presence, their voice, and their talents are necessary parts of the Kingdom.

Erica Campbell’s ‘Faith Walk’ continues to be a beacon of light, offering not just spiritual platitudes, but practical tools for living a victorious life. It’s conversations like these that remind us of the power of community and the strength of our shared faith. So, straighten your crown, trust the process, and keep walking by faith, not by sight. We are in this together.

There Are Still Good Churches | Faith Walk was originally published on getuperica.com

