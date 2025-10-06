Listen Live
Lifestyle

The Power of Faith, Focus, and Follow-Through| Dr. Willie Jolley

Published on October 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “The Power of Faith, Focus, and Follow-Through

If you want something in life, then you must take action if you want results.  My friend, the late, great, famous Wally Amos, the king of cookies, said that you must have faith, focus, and follow through.  He said that God is not a one-idea God, and therefore, we can have the faith to believe in the dreams that we are given, focus to pinpoint our energies on the dream, and follow through to take the necessary action steps that will make the dream into a reality.  He said, Faith is not only a fact, but it is also an act.  For faith to be effective, you must take action because faith without works is dead.  So today, make a decision to write down what you want and then act on what you wrote. 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

The Power of Faith, Focus, and Follow-Through| Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from The Light 103.9 FM
Trending
2 Items
Lifestyle

Champions Never Quit | Dr. Willie Jolley

Stephen Hurd Interview Thumbnail
4:32
Local

Stephen Hurd: Hall of Famer Hosts BGC Live’s Generational Sound

2 Items
Lifestyle

Success Is A Choice | Dr. Willie Jolley

President Donald Trump Holds Press Briefing
National

Trump Makes Unfounded Claims About Tylenol Use in Pregnancy

2 Items
Lifestyle

The Mind Is the Battlefield | Dr. Willie Jolley

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close