Listen Live
Lifestyle

Use Failure As Your Fertilizer | Dr. Willie Jolley

Published on October 2, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “Use Failure As Your Fertilizer

 

Today’s message is taken from my book of setback is a setup for a comeback. Look, failure is not the opposite of success, is apart of success. Failure is fertilizer, it stinks while you’re going through it. But it helps you grow stronger. The most successful people in the world are not the ones who never failed.  They’re the ones who have failed over and over again and learn from those failures and made-up their mind to keep moving forward every mistake is a lesson.  Every disappointment is a teacher. Don’t waste your failures, use them as fertilizer for your future. Feed your faith, starve your fears, and grow into the person God said you should be the one that he created. You were born to win, so after that today, because this is your time to win.  

 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Use Failure As Your Fertilizer | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from The Light 103.9 FM
Trending
Women's Empowerment Early Bird
Events

Women’s Empowerment 2026 Tickets On Sale

Lifestyle

Happy Birthday Griff | Faith Walk

St. Jude/Zerorez Sponsor Thumbnail
4:33
Local

Zerorez Steps Up as Sponsor for St. Jude Walk/Run with The Light 103.9

Raleigh's Fayetteville Street at night
Local

Two North Carolina Cities Named Among the Safest in the U.S.

Lifestyle

The Mind Is the Battlefield | Dr. Willie Jolley

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close