Experience Pastor Shirley Caesar's 52nd Annual Conference

Experience Pastor Shirley Caesar’s 52nd Annual Conference in Raleigh

Published on October 1, 2025

The Queen of Gospel, Pastor Shirley Caesar, recently joined Melissa Wade on The Light 103.9 to share exciting news about her upcoming 52nd annual “Wilt Thou Be Made Whole” conference.

The celebrated event will take place at Mt. Calvary Word of Faith Church, located at 3100 Sanderford Road in Raleigh.

This year’s conference is scheduled from October 6 to October 12, with services beginning nightly at 7:30 PM. Pastor Caesar expressed her enthusiasm for the week-long celebration, promising a powerful experience for all who attend.

“I tell you, the Lord is moving, the Lord is blessing,” she shared during the interview. “And I’m just looking forward to celebrating the 52nd Annual Conference of our outreach ministry.”

The event will feature an incredible lineup of guest speakers, including Bishop Paul Martin, Dorinda Clark Cole, Pastor Kimberly Ray, and John Hannah. Pastor Caesar emphasized that the nightly services are open to everyone and completely free of charge.

Extending a warm invitation to the community, she said, “Every night is absolutely free. Just come on in and have a wonderful time.”

The conference provides a unique opportunity for the community to gather for a week of faith, fellowship, and inspiration.

Don’t miss the chance to be part of this special event and experience the powerful ministry that has defined Pastor Shirley Caesar’s legacy for over five decades. Mark your calendars for a week of spiritual renewal and celebration.

