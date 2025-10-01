Happy Birthday Griff | Faith Walk

In today’s “Faith Walk” on Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell, we celebrate the birthday of our very own Griff. Erica Campbell delivers a powerful and personal tribute, not just to her co-host and friend, but to the incredible power of faith that has guided his journey.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!