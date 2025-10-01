Listen Live
Happy Birthday Griff | Faith Walk

Published on September 30, 2025

Faith Walk GUMEC
In today’s “Faith Walk” on Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell, we celebrate the birthday of our very own Griff. Erica Campbell delivers a powerful and personal tribute, not just to her co-host and friend, but to the incredible power of faith that has guided his journey.

Erica shares deeply moving reflections on Griff’s life, highlighting his resilience in the face of hardship. From enduring abuse to navigating personal struggles, Griff’s story is a testament to choosing joy and holding on to the vision God placed in his heart. She speaks of his “big faith” — a faith that operated without a blueprint, carrying him to success as a husband, homeowner, and an award-winning entertainer who broke new ground. Erica reminds us that what God did for Griff, He can also do for us.

This heartfelt segment is a celebration of friendship and the miracles that unfold when you keep believing. It’s an inspiring call to action for anyone facing their own challenges, encouraging them to pray for “faith like Griff” and to trust that God is still working, even when the path isn’t clear. Join us in honoring Griff and the beautiful testimony of his faith-filled life.

